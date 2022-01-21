Mineritul renaște la Suceava

De către
Jupanu
-

Este așteptată sosirea în județul Suceava a liderului AUR, George Simion, care va participa la ședințele de înființare a unor filiale de partid la Volovăț, Frătăuții Noi și Mușenița.

Acestea vor fi niște adevărate mine de AUR pentru localnicii care nu au de lucru și care, astfel, se vor putea angaja în industria de minerit.

Frătăuții Vechi și Noi

