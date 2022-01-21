N-a mai ajuns carioca

De către
Jupanu
-

Gheorghe Flutur, uitîndu-se cum se dezvoltă România pe planșele prezentate în timpul ședințelor: ”Măi oameni buni, dar chiar vi s-a terminat carioca de nu ați mai putut trage o linie care să ajungă și pînă la mine, la Suceava?”.

