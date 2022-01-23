Sînt parcuri destule

De către
Jupanu
-

Județul Suceava are ditamai parcul auto, acesta fiind format din aproape 300.000 de autovehicule.

Dacă mai adăugăm parcurile din orașe, dar mai ales Parcul Călimani, se naște întrebarea firească: la ce ne mai trebuie parcul industrial promis de atîta amar de vreme de autorități?

Dacia Slogan

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR