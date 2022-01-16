Cu 18 priorități mai mult

Ion Lungu a spus, anul acesta, primăria pe care o conduce are nu mai puțin de 40 de priorități.

Pentru că nu sîntem, totuși, în anul 20-40, ci în anul 20-22, ar fi fost suficiente 22 de priorități.

